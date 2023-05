Share · View all patches · Build 11254245 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 14:09:34 UTC by Wendy

This is a quick update that adds official TrackIR support to the game.

When running TrackIR it should now detect Helicopter Gunship DEX directly rather than using the old Default profile.

You may need to refresh/update your supported game list within the TrackIR software itself.