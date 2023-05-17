Hellsplit: Arena Update 1.19 released

Hello, dear friends! 👋

We are glad to see you again and today we have two good news at once!

As you know this year we have dedicated all our time to the development and integration of user generated content in our game, simply speaking - Mods! We are actively improving and polishing our game's basics, developing tools for content creation and thinking over convenient ways of interaction with mods for both, players and modders! And the first good news is that the mods will appear already in the next game update which will be released under the number 1.2! We'll make a more detailed announcement of this update later, but already now we want to say that this will be a major update with a lot of new content, the release will include both, the updated game and the Hellsplit: Workbench - our own modding tool, where everyone of you will be able to try yourself as the creator of your own unique content!

The second good news is that while mod support is still under development, we prepared a new update for you which you can download right away! So, meet the Update 1.19 - Polearms and Throwing Weapons.

This time we created two principally different weapon categories for you so that you can give a fitting rebuff to the undeads! _Halberd _is probably the most ultimative weapon in the game currently. Big size, huge mass and sharp blades - this weapon is endowed with everything to keep the distance and destroy the most dangerous enemies!





And for those who rely on the agility and not on the strength - throwing weapon is that you surely need in the fight. _Shurikens _and Throwing Knives will not take much space but become a dangerous weapon for the unprotected enemies. We have also added a _Boomerang _which can turn to a rather fearsome weapon in the hands of a skilled warrior and during the throws of which you can simply have rest in between fights!





Changes:

BoStaff is added

Spear is added

Pilum is added

Halberd is added

Poleaxe is added

Royal Halberd is added

Shurikens are added

Throwing Knives are added

War Darts are added

Boomerang is added

Double Blade Knife is added

Interaction with altar power button is improved

Interaction with bonfire activation is improved

Sounds of the objects gripping are changed

Friends, we thank you for your support, wish you good luck and see you in the Mods 1.2 Update !