Patch v33.2

//misc changes
- Elven Wayfinder boss: There's now a chance he'll attack from a random side instead of always the closest side (just to spice up his attacks).
- Bosses now ignore being pushed out about by other enemies (the Werewolf Prince was getting slowed down by his Werewolf chums).
//bug fixes
- When boneraising a Meldus or Mighty Meldus minion the sacrificed minions could sometimes be a minion that had already previously been sacrificed.
- Bonebrobigly Destineous boneraise: This could give a Big Bro that would take it above its max cap or one you haven't yet discovered.
- Compendium - Minion Boneways: The Giantous Sinner was incorrectly called Giant Deamon.
- Magma Gargantuan minion: This wasn't being classed as a Giant for max cap and group tag purposes.
- Restless Abyss map: Some enemies had a habit of getting stuck just outside the doorways if you were stood close to an outside wall.
- Restless Abyss map: Some floor effects were appearing below the floor layer just below the hole (eg Bell-ead minion attacks).
- Elven Wayfinder boss: If he attacked from a side that was close to the edge of the map then it could cause issues when he attempted to land (such as falling to the bottom of the map). He will now always attack from the side closest to the middle if you are stood near the edge of the map.
- Elven Wayfinder boss: If he landed inside of a blocking object then he would instantly snap to below it (instead he'll now fall more gracefully).
- Elven Wayfinder boss: During his ballista attack minions would attempt to move towards and attack him above the top of the screen (which could cause issues if he was above the map).
Changed files in this update