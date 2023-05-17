Smoothmotion and quadratic drag update V0.0.48

The wheelchair movement that was in the 'menu part' of the game, is now also implemented in the game itself. The gist of movement is the same, but the distance between your head and controller determine the speed. It needs a bit more love, but it is functional.

Teleport movement and snap turn have been disabled, but they will return as a setting before release. Let me know on the community hub if you miss them.

The towers now follow a more realistic quadratic drag formula when being thrown or falling. The main benefit is that extremely violent throws (sometimes caused by tracking issues) are now damped fast enough to not always overshoot the level.

The 'help-drone' will now hover over the closest location that has context help. Making it more obvious which things can be interacted with.

The second mission was way too hard, so you now get some more time and towers. The idea of the game is that you will be pushed to continuously do stuff, while also allowing time to look around to keep an overview of the battlefield. This mission is very much still on the 'Panic' side :-) but its mostly the secondary objective that gives issues.

Annoying pitch changes in audio while moving have been fixed.