Pandora update for 17 May 2023

Small Language Update

Pandora update for 17 May 2023 · Build 11254068

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update we’ve added the following languages:

  • French
  • German
  • Spanish

Please let us know if you have any issues or feedback!

