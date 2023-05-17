 Skip to content

Army of Ruin update for 17 May 2023

Early Access Update #24 - Hotfix update

Build 11254006

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update brings some CPU performance improvements and a couple fixes for yesterday's update.

Improvements:

  • Reduced CPU usage of projectiles and damage numbers. Projectiles are still the main source of CPU usage of the game, but it should be noticeably less now.
  • If the game falls below 15FPS, some effects, damage numbers and calculations will be skipped to help with performance.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed new challenges showing a star icon in some places.
  • Fixed missing localization for Health syphon stat (used in Vampire gauntlets).

