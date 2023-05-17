Early Access Update #24 - Hotfix update

Today's update brings some CPU performance improvements and a couple fixes for yesterday's update.
Improvements:
- Reduced CPU usage of projectiles and damage numbers. Projectiles are still the main source of CPU usage of the game, but it should be noticeably less now.
- If the game falls below 15FPS, some effects, damage numbers and calculations will be skipped to help with performance.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed new challenges showing a star icon in some places.
- Fixed missing localization for Health syphon stat (used in Vampire gauntlets).
