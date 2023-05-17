■新規追加
ログイン時に運営からのメールが届いていた場合には表示する
ログの公開種別に「相互フォロー」「参加者」「シナリオのマスター」を追加
■不具合修正
（ゲーム内ではないほうの）確認メールが届かない、文字化けする
複数クライアントを同時に立ち上げていてアカウントを切り替えていた場合にログが正しく取れない場合がある
QuestNotes update for 17 May 2023
Version0.14.3.1
■新規追加
