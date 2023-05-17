 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

QuestNotes update for 17 May 2023

Version0.14.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11253878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■新規追加
ログイン時に運営からのメールが届いていた場合には表示する
ログの公開種別に「相互フォロー」「参加者」「シナリオのマスター」を追加
■不具合修正
（ゲーム内ではないほうの）確認メールが届かない、文字化けする
複数クライアントを同時に立ち上げていてアカウントを切り替えていた場合にログが正しく取れない場合がある

Changed files in this update

QuestNotes Content Depot 1686521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link