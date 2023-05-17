Hotfix on May 17.

Howdy all,

We released a hotfix patch to address several issues reported by our amazing Builders. Check the changelist below:

Adjusted & Optimized:

Add safety checks that will display a pop-up window whenever an abnormal situation arises. In such cases, we kindly request Builders' help in identifying and resolving any issues that may occur.

Fixed:

Fixed an issue where the night sky displayed abnormally during cutscenes

Fixed the problem where Steel Frames could not be refined

Fixed the abnormal behavior issue in the Showdown at High Noon due to continuous time skipping

Fixed the problem of overlapping music between the Running of Yakmel Festival and the main scene

Fixed the persistent background music after giving up on the Running of Yakmel Festival

Fixed the synchronization problem in the fireworks mini-game, where the fireworks would not play in sync for the second time.

Adjusted the sound effects volume of the Magic Mirror to prevent them from being too loud

Improved the image quality of the Show Room in low graphics settings for clearer visuals

Fixed the issue that was causing the roof collision to restrict further movement

Fixed the problem of NPCs in prison continuing to give commission orders

Fixed the Home Edit UI getting stuck during loading times

Improved the timing of terrain plant regeneration

Fixed the disappearance of the water tower resource point in the Appetite for Construction quest

Resolved the problem of sound loss when switching back and forth during cutscenes while background mute was enabled

Fixed the issue where the feather duster in the quest, The Assistant, would not be removed after completion

Fixed the error in the configuration of the Rescue Team Jacket sold by Vivi's Shop

Fixed an issue with incorrect text descriptions affecting Trudy's relationship points

Fixed the issue where festivals on the calendar would display incorrectly in certain situations

