My Time at Sandrock update for 17 May 2023

Hotfix on May 17.

Build 11253861

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy all,

We released a hotfix patch to address several issues reported by our amazing Builders. Check the changelist below:

Adjusted & Optimized:

  • Add safety checks that will display a pop-up window whenever an abnormal situation arises. In such cases, we kindly request Builders' help in identifying and resolving any issues that may occur.

Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where the night sky displayed abnormally during cutscenes
  • Fixed the problem where Steel Frames could not be refined
  • Fixed the abnormal behavior issue in the Showdown at High Noon due to continuous time skipping
  • Fixed the problem of overlapping music between the Running of Yakmel Festival and the main scene
  • Fixed the persistent background music after giving up on the Running of Yakmel Festival
  • Fixed the synchronization problem in the fireworks mini-game, where the fireworks would not play in sync for the second time.
  • Adjusted the sound effects volume of the Magic Mirror to prevent them from being too loud
  • Improved the image quality of the Show Room in low graphics settings for clearer visuals
  • Fixed the issue that was causing the roof collision to restrict further movement
  • Fixed the problem of NPCs in prison continuing to give commission orders
  • Fixed the Home Edit UI getting stuck during loading times
  • Improved the timing of terrain plant regeneration
  • Fixed the disappearance of the water tower resource point in the Appetite for Construction quest
  • Resolved the problem of sound loss when switching back and forth during cutscenes while background mute was enabled
  • Fixed the issue where the feather duster in the quest, The Assistant, would not be removed after completion
  • Fixed the error in the configuration of the Rescue Team Jacket sold by Vivi's Shop
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect text descriptions affecting Trudy's relationship points
  • Fixed the issue where festivals on the calendar would display incorrectly in certain situations

We value your feedback! Share your thoughts and leave a comment or review on our Steam page or our Discord community. Your support plays a vital role in bringing Sandrock to its former glory. We can't wait to hear from you!

