Hotfix on May 17.

Howdy all,
We released a hotfix patch to address several issues reported by our amazing Builders. Check the changelist below:
Adjusted & Optimized:
- Add safety checks that will display a pop-up window whenever an abnormal situation arises. In such cases, we kindly request Builders' help in identifying and resolving any issues that may occur.
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where the night sky displayed abnormally during cutscenes
- Fixed the problem where Steel Frames could not be refined
- Fixed the abnormal behavior issue in the Showdown at High Noon due to continuous time skipping
- Fixed the problem of overlapping music between the Running of Yakmel Festival and the main scene
- Fixed the persistent background music after giving up on the Running of Yakmel Festival
- Fixed the synchronization problem in the fireworks mini-game, where the fireworks would not play in sync for the second time.
- Adjusted the sound effects volume of the Magic Mirror to prevent them from being too loud
- Improved the image quality of the Show Room in low graphics settings for clearer visuals
- Fixed the issue that was causing the roof collision to restrict further movement
- Fixed the problem of NPCs in prison continuing to give commission orders
- Fixed the Home Edit UI getting stuck during loading times
- Improved the timing of terrain plant regeneration
- Fixed the disappearance of the water tower resource point in the Appetite for Construction quest
- Resolved the problem of sound loss when switching back and forth during cutscenes while background mute was enabled
- Fixed the issue where the feather duster in the quest, The Assistant, would not be removed after completion
- Fixed the error in the configuration of the Rescue Team Jacket sold by Vivi's Shop
- Fixed an issue with incorrect text descriptions affecting Trudy's relationship points
- Fixed the issue where festivals on the calendar would display incorrectly in certain situations
