We are back with a small patch for the Steam Deck and devices with low screen resolution!

Thank you for your bug reports everyone!

Fixed a crash caused by too large tooltips on inventory items.

Fixed wrong text indentation on hero descriptions at the inventory panel.

Have a nice day and see you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks