DLC update (v1.5.1)

10 ships pack

10 propulsions pack

These packs can be purchased on the Wavecade Steam page They all have unique animations and sounds. Fully customizable colors.

New Boss: Zomero

We have a big boss overhaul with an initial Fallout-style dialogue system which you can learn more about Zomero. Will you choose to fight him or convince the demigod to let you go?

The fight is now more exciting and follows actual shoot-em-up boss style gameplay. How many times can you defeat Zomero in one playthrough?

I'd like to thank everyone for being patient for this update. And already looking into the next update!