17.05.2023 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The ability to block messages from specific players in the chat ("black list") was implemented.

The 16th season of the Furious Arena has started.

The 30th season of the PvP Arena has started.

Added a ban on the use of abilities between the open world and the zone of obelisks.

On castle zones, respawn points are now included in the castle zone - so that when transitioning zones, the effects imposed on the character are not removed.

The Furious Arena location was updated.

The broken chat entries when picking up loot was fixed.

The capacity of the passive effects interface has been expanded.

To make it easier to identify aggressive monsters, the name of non-aggressive monsters is now orange instead of red as before.

The "Victory Day" event has been completed.

We wish you a pleasant game!