More city maintenance for SUBNET Escape Room Adventure!

SUBNET has been updated once again to fix a few reports of climbing on bins and getting stuck! This act of anti social behaviour now doesn’t result in becoming trapped physically any longer. Phew.

I’ve also tweaked the save system again to try and combat some of the issues when loading game files and the character spawns in the middle of nowhere! Let me know on email if you are still having problems, or just to let me know things are much better.

SUBNET is a huge project for me so I’m always grateful for any help you can give squashing bugs - just send a detailed description to help@m9games.co.uk and I’ll get on fixing any problems.

Thank you again for playing my game, it’s always great to hear players having a fun time with something I’ve made.

Take care,

Chris