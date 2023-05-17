 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WW2 Rebuilder update for 17 May 2023

WW Rebuilder | Patch 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11253682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed interaction with maxim gun on Normandy
  • Fixed interaction with Dunkirk's Flak cannons that prevented mission completion
  • Fixed visual issues with trenches on Normandy
  • Sacristy door error text changed
  • Minor translation fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1573281 Depot 1573281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link