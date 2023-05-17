WW Rebuilder | Patch 1.4.1

- Fixed interaction with maxim gun on Normandy
- Fixed interaction with Dunkirk's Flak cannons that prevented mission completion
- Fixed visual issues with trenches on Normandy
- Sacristy door error text changed
- Minor translation fixes
