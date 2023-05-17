 Skip to content

Heartwood Heroes update for 17 May 2023

PATCH 6 -- 2023-05-17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New job, 'librarian' added.
New skill, 'librarycard' added for the librarian job.
statlosschest sprite added
mysterybox sprite added
pompom follower audio added

