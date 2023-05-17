MULTIPLAYER is here!

My duck friends,

Among the many things we could add to the game (graphic settings, anyone?), we decided to bring you the silliest of them all: the multiplayer!

Have you ever dreamed of being able to select a particular duck and just be it as you float happily with your friends? Now you can! (do nothing with your friends)

A total of 8 people can now join the pool, choose from the collection any duck they have previously unlocked, and hang out together.

Do you all want to pick helicopter duck? Do that and see who is the last one to remain in the pool, for a real Battle Royal experience. Or, get one fire-breathing duck among wood ducks, and the last one to catch on fire wins. The possibilities are endless!

Since testing is still ongoing, this is a BETA, which means:

only the base location is available

the door is not active

errors might occur

be patient ːmenacingduckː

And that's all for today. A shoutout to all the ducks in the Discord server who read this, you are the best!

More news soon. ːcoolduckː

(yes, graphic settings are also in the works)

QUACK!