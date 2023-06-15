Discover the Enchanted Realms: Rising Mist Update Unleashed!

Attention, brave adventurers of Rising Mist!

We're delighted to unveil the latest updates in Rising Mist, introducing exciting new features and improvements that will further immerse you in the enchanting world of Occoterra. Prepare to embark on grand adventures with the following enhancements:

🔮 Enhanced Ritual in Nama-Thalor:

Delve into the ancient traditions of Nama-Thalor with an improved and enriched ritual experience. Prepare to be captivated as the entire ritual, steeped in mysticism and lore, has been meticulously updated to bring you a truly awe-inspiring journey. Unleash the depths of your power and unlock the secrets that lie within tyou.

🌆 Expanded City of Nev Nen:

Venture into the city of Nev Nen, where we've added new activities and opportunities. Engage in new quests and uncover hidden secrets. Immerse yourself in the vibrant treetops as you explore and make your mark on Nev Nen's destiny.

⚔️ New Fighting Features:

Sharpen your blades and tighten your grip on your magical staff, as we've introduced thrilling new fighting features to enhance your combat experience. Prepare for exhilarating battles and show your adversaries the true power of a Rising Mist hero!

🔍 New Quests for Ebadin, Bamem, and Alira:

Explore the depths of Occoterra with brand new quests in the captivating given by Ebadin, Bamem, and Alira. Embark on thrilling storylines, encounter intriguing characters, and face formidable challenges. Uncover hidden secrets, earn valuable rewards, and make your mark on the ever-evolving world of Rising Mist as you play.

⚖️ Performance Re-balancing:

With this update we have fine-tuned the game's balance, ensuring a smooth and engaging experience for all players. With this performance re-balancing update, we've refined some gameplay mechanics, adjusted character abilities, and fine-tuned combat encounters. Prepare for a more satisfying and harmonious journey through the realms of Occoterra.

We're thrilled to bring you these exciting updates, enriching your exploration and deepening your connection to the immersive world of Rising Mist. Your unwavering support and invaluable feedback continue to shape the game, and we're committed to delivering the best experience possible.

Also note that Rising Mist is now also available on Epic Store.

May the mists guide your path, and may your adventures in Rising Mist be legendary!



Many thanks,

WASD Games

