- Fixed issue with missing lantern on second Loth campaign map on easy difficulty
- Fixed issues with AI not spawning or being passive on third Arleon campaign map
- Fixed recruitment issue that could lock adventure AI in endless loop
Songs of Conquest update for 17 May 2023
Update 0.84.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
