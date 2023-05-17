 Skip to content

Songs of Conquest update for 17 May 2023

Update 0.84.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with missing lantern on second Loth campaign map on easy difficulty
  • Fixed issues with AI not spawning or being passive on third Arleon campaign map
  • Fixed recruitment issue that could lock adventure AI in endless loop

