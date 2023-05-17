 Skip to content

Arma Reforger update for 17 May 2023

Dev Report #17

17 May 2023

Attention soldiers,

A year has passed since the release of Arma Reforger. In our special anniversary Dev Report, we express our gratitude with a Thank You video from our CEO, Project Lead, and Creative Lead. Furthermore, you can enjoy a video showcasing the creation process behind the Artwork. Additionally, we share updates on automatic reconnection, important fixes, the expanded player limit for community servers, and much more.

https://reforger.armaplatform.com/news/dev-report-17

