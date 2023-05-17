Update 1.1.0 ACT II

New features:
- Act II realeased! 3 new maps released along with it.
- Reworked the shop into a smithy. You can now invest your bones to upgrade the smithy to provide you with better gear for sale.
- Added the Legendary difficulty. Nightmare was too easy for some of you.
- Added emotes. They can be found in the inventory tab.
Changes:
- Removed max wave from survival. Game will no longer crash from this.
- Nerfed crit damage enchantment from 10 > 3
- Increased crit chance on daggers and hammers from 30% > 45%
- Removed gold cap.
- Updated character creation UI.
- You can now decide how often the game should autosave in the options.
- Hold shift when upgrading an armorpiece to instantly prestige it.
- All weapon damage has been reduced by 20%
- 2 Handed weapons enchantment multiplier changed from 20% > 80%
- Enchantments are nerfed by ~50%
- When getting a new enchantment you will first receive undiscovered enchantments.
- Player controlled units (not ghost) now receive additional Health and Damage depending on the damage on your weapon.
- Smite buffed from 20% to 25%
- Slightly buffed Mutant mini-boss
- Updated the difficulty slider to more easily select the diffficulty you want.
Bugfixes:
- Farm did not progress when the game was closed.
- Sometimes when loading the client would lose all progress permanently.
- Earthshake would stay in the map for too long.
- Game did not save when switching characters.
- EXP gained was shown twice. This was only a visual bug.
- Clients could not see their crit damage% and hit chance
