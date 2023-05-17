 Skip to content

The Summon update for 17 May 2023

Update 1.1.0 ACT II

Build 11253393

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Act II realeased! 3 new maps released along with it.
  • Reworked the shop into a smithy. You can now invest your bones to upgrade the smithy to provide you with better gear for sale.
  • Added the Legendary difficulty. Nightmare was too easy for some of you.
  • Added emotes. They can be found in the inventory tab.

Changes:

  • Removed max wave from survival. Game will no longer crash from this.
  • Nerfed crit damage enchantment from 10 > 3
  • Increased crit chance on daggers and hammers from 30% > 45%
  • Removed gold cap.
  • Updated character creation UI.
  • You can now decide how often the game should autosave in the options.
  • Hold shift when upgrading an armorpiece to instantly prestige it.
  • All weapon damage has been reduced by 20%
  • 2 Handed weapons enchantment multiplier changed from 20% > 80%
  • Enchantments are nerfed by ~50%
  • When getting a new enchantment you will first receive undiscovered enchantments.
  • Player controlled units (not ghost) now receive additional Health and Damage depending on the damage on your weapon.
  • Smite buffed from 20% to 25%
  • Slightly buffed Mutant mini-boss
  • Updated the difficulty slider to more easily select the diffficulty you want.

Bugfixes:

  • Farm did not progress when the game was closed.
  • Sometimes when loading the client would lose all progress permanently.
  • Earthshake would stay in the map for too long.
  • Game did not save when switching characters.
  • EXP gained was shown twice. This was only a visual bug.
  • Clients could not see their crit damage% and hit chance

