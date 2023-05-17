EarthX 0.9.3

Hey all!

This extremely small patch fixes a bug I found today.

If you launched a rocket while another rocket was launching, you could launch it from the exact same launch pad. This would cause the rocket to get stuck. I can't see how 0.9.0/0.9.1/0.9.2 could have introduced this bug, so it must have been in the game for a long time. Sorry I didn't catch it sooner :<

Feel free to tell me if there's anything else I can fix/improve. I can't promise to fix/improve your find, as I can't afford to edit the game weeks before full release (too much risk), but it's good to know about issues and fix them later ^^

All in all, I hope you have a great week and see you soon <3

P.S: How do you like the new Steam graphics? I have changed the game cover as well as the banners. Let me know :)

Denis & EarthX Team