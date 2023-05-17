 Skip to content

Battle Grid: Prologue update for 17 May 2023

UI Update and more

Changes
UI Updates

  • Drag and drop out of the shop.
  • Boss health bars are now above their heads (instead of taking up screen space).
  • Almost all buttons have hover effects now.
  • Options in the main menu.
  • Hover over the DPS leaderboard, and it will highlight the unit.
  • Boss Perks now stack, e.g., 2x, 3x etc.
  • When losing mechs mid battle, the synergy notice is at the top of the screen.

Graphics Updates

  • Beatles (ranged and tanky) are brighter and easier to see.
  • Hive Angler's texture has been changed, and now has a shadow.
  • Ground textures have been made brighter, so that it's easier to see enemies.

Balance Updates

  • More bugs in the first 5 minutes.
  • Hive Angler and Hive Lamprey have more health.
  • Hive Lamprey is faster.
  • Cash curator nerfed: +5 -> +2 base zar, and boss reward increase changed from [0/50%/100%] to [0%/25%/50].
  • Crits nerfed [25%/50%] -> [20%/40%].
  • Gunslingers bullets fired per round decreased from [2/3/4] -> [1/2/3].
  • Exponential Destruction damage increase per instance increased from [3%/6%] to [7.5%/15%].
  • Flak weapons range and damage buffed.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Zara was rolling as a t4, but is a t5.
  • Updated the roll chances to reflect properly in the UI.
  • Warning circles disappear in the buy phase.
  • Weapons on the bench align properly all the time.

