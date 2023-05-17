UI Update and more

Changes
UI Updates
- Drag and drop out of the shop.
- Boss health bars are now above their heads (instead of taking up screen space).
- Almost all buttons have hover effects now.
- Options in the main menu.
- Hover over the DPS leaderboard, and it will highlight the unit.
- Boss Perks now stack, e.g., 2x, 3x etc.
- When losing mechs mid battle, the synergy notice is at the top of the screen.
Graphics Updates
- Beatles (ranged and tanky) are brighter and easier to see.
- Hive Angler's texture has been changed, and now has a shadow.
- Ground textures have been made brighter, so that it's easier to see enemies.
Balance Updates
- More bugs in the first 5 minutes.
- Hive Angler and Hive Lamprey have more health.
- Hive Lamprey is faster.
- Cash curator nerfed: +5 -> +2 base zar, and boss reward increase changed from [0/50%/100%] to [0%/25%/50].
- Crits nerfed [25%/50%] -> [20%/40%].
- Gunslingers bullets fired per round decreased from [2/3/4] -> [1/2/3].
- Exponential Destruction damage increase per instance increased from [3%/6%] to [7.5%/15%].
- Flak weapons range and damage buffed.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Zara was rolling as a t4, but is a t5.
- Updated the roll chances to reflect properly in the UI.
- Warning circles disappear in the buy phase.
- Weapons on the bench align properly all the time.
