- Updated the macOS version to run on macOS 13+
- Added the required signatures to prevent Gatekeeper pop-ups on macOS 10.14+
- Improved trackpad detection code on macOS.
- Fixed that left-clicks on trackpads were sometimes incorrectly interpreted as right-clicks on macOS.
- Fixed that launching The Witness on newer macOS versions showed a popup about monitoring input from other applications.
The Witness update for 17 May 2023
Update for the macOS version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
The Witness - MacOSX Depot 210972
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update