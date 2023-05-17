 Skip to content

The Witness update for 17 May 2023

Update for the macOS version

Build 11253214

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the macOS version to run on macOS 13+
  • Added the required signatures to prevent Gatekeeper pop-ups on macOS 10.14+
  • Improved trackpad detection code on macOS.
  • Fixed that left-clicks on trackpads were sometimes incorrectly interpreted as right-clicks on macOS.
  • Fixed that launching The Witness on newer macOS versions showed a popup about monitoring input from other applications.

