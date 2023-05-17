- Reworked few music tracks both for the upcoming ost version and the game
- Simplified the "up-strike" to better match keyborad layout, it is no longer required to have the full power meter when performing this action
- Made the ladder mechanics simplified for keyboard use, Väinämöinen will now automatically grab the ladder if jump button is not held
- Created a small delay to prevent un-wanted bogo-jumping when falling down a ledge
- Bogo jumping to trampoline now activates the trampoline
- Now the weapon and rune spell toggle buttons / keys can be adjusted
- Fixed hard mode beaten- achievement
- Lowered player gravity a tiny bit to help players make the difficult jumps
- Game now automatically activates full screen mode on the beginning (requested by Steam Deck players)
- Better buy mechanics and on screen info when visiting Ilmarinen's shop in the starting village
- General tweaks and fixes
Kalevania update for 17 May 2023
Kalevania 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387951 Depot 2387951
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387952 Depot 2387952
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387953 Depot 2387953
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387954 Depot 2387954
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update