 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kalevania update for 17 May 2023

Kalevania 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11253177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked few music tracks both for the upcoming ost version and the game
  • Simplified the "up-strike" to better match keyborad layout, it is no longer required to have the full power meter when performing this action
  • Made the ladder mechanics simplified for keyboard use, Väinämöinen will now automatically grab the ladder if jump button is not held
  • Created a small delay to prevent un-wanted bogo-jumping when falling down a ledge
  • Bogo jumping to trampoline now activates the trampoline
  • Now the weapon and rune spell toggle buttons / keys can be adjusted
  • Fixed hard mode beaten- achievement
  • Lowered player gravity a tiny bit to help players make the difficult jumps
  • Game now automatically activates full screen mode on the beginning (requested by Steam Deck players)
  • Better buy mechanics and on screen info when visiting Ilmarinen's shop in the starting village
  • General tweaks and fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387951 Depot 2387951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387952 Depot 2387952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387953 Depot 2387953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2387954 Depot 2387954
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link