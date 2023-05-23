 Skip to content

Hearts of Iron IV update for 23 May 2023

Patch 1.12.14 Medals Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11253041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Generals!

This is a minor hotfix patch regarding a bug we found with BBA's Medal system.

##################################

Bugfix

##################################

  • Available medal icon no longer shows up if BBA is not owned

