GameGuru Classic update for 17 May 2023

CineGuru Update V1.6 - 07/05/23

Build 11253002

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The player is now frozen whenever cameras are active and Added a new command, "activate" to actor script to allow actors to activate whatever entity is named in their IfUsed field.

GameGuru - Mega Pack 2 (321141) Depot
GameGuru - Fantasy Pack (365530) Depot
GameGuru - CineGuru (2137140) Depot
