A.V.A Global May Patch Note

Mercenaries!

The New PvE mode 'Overrider Mode' is finally here!

In this mode, we have prepared 'Easy Level' & 'Normal Level'. After the patch, 'Easy Level' will be open first, and 'Normal Level' will be open in the near future. Stay tuned!

After the May patch, we're sure this new PvE mode will give you some different experiences in A.V.A Global to do.

But this patch isn't just about one more mode, it's about a lot more than that.

Let's check out what will come out!

1. New Mode: Overrider



Overrider is a new mode in AVA Train that allows players to experience a stylish and challenging shooting experience.

You can check the full announcement in the below link:

A.V.A Global New Mode - Dominate The Time!

Mode Close: Hide & Seek Mode

2. Map change

Demolition New Map open: RUST



Map closed: Tenary

3. In-Game Shop Changes:

Through this patch, the In-game shop will have a lot of changes.

You will find new items & boxes to get your new skins!

>New Box: Titan Box



Titans are coming to A.V.A Global with new skins, featuring intricate designs and motifs inspired by the gods in Greek mythology.

The Titan collection also offers one of the best weapon selections available of any skin line, encompassing all of the most frequently used weapons in the game.

What's inside Titan Box?

Titan Skin: The Titan MA-47, The Titan Proto, The Titan AWX, The Titan M1903

Item Box Closed: Sci-Fi Box is Closed.

Package Item Closed: Spring Sumire Pack

Unique Soldier Box 5EA is added. (You can purchase only one time)

*VP5K Cerasus, X36 Cerasus, G93 Cerases are closed.

4. New Weapon

Proto-Rifleman



Hecate - Sniper



V Nagant Fullmoon is added to the list

*Please note, that items that become unobtainable as a result of skin combinations can still be used as materials.

Xako Hell is deleted from Premium Box

X16A4 Brass Vein is added to Premium Box

V Nagant Fullmoon is added to Premium Box & AVA Box

Classic Mode New Thumbnails are added

Mode Category Update

Mode Tap Update: Imerge Classic Tap & Event Tap



Renew spray inventory system - (Add Favorite)

Add information comment in Advertise Tap.

8. In-game Fix

Raider Map Bug Fix

Verserk Checkmate Name Bug Fix

HG57 Champion Cold Stat Bug Fix

*Please note that everything we are sharing today along with any mentioned information may be subject to change

We hope you enjoy all the new content added through the update!

