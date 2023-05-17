 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

College Kings - The Complete Season update for 17 May 2023

[1.3.6] Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11252797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed self-cleanup deleting non-existing files
  • Fixed ImgReply not being defined
  • Fixed PathBuilderItem not being defined
  • Fixed v6_reply11 not being defined
  • Fixed v7_msgReply9 not being defined
  • Fixed v9s35_reply1 to v9s35_reply7 not being defined
  • Fixed missing Kiwii replies
  • Fixed Imre staying Mad after talking it out
  • Fixed v7 Chloe's Kiwii post causing a crash
  • Fixed Caleb's being sent early
  • Fixed ghost Nora in boat free roam
  • Fixed deleting the nude Kiwii pics
  • Fixed duplicate comments
  • Fixed .add_item not being defined
  • Fixed voice files not being defined
  • Fixed whats_new causing a crash

Changed files in this update

Windows + Linux + SteamOS Depot 1463121
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1463122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link