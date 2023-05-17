- Fixed self-cleanup deleting non-existing files
- Fixed ImgReply not being defined
- Fixed PathBuilderItem not being defined
- Fixed v6_reply11 not being defined
- Fixed v7_msgReply9 not being defined
- Fixed v9s35_reply1 to v9s35_reply7 not being defined
- Fixed missing Kiwii replies
- Fixed Imre staying Mad after talking it out
- Fixed v7 Chloe's Kiwii post causing a crash
- Fixed Caleb's being sent early
- Fixed ghost Nora in boat free roam
- Fixed deleting the nude Kiwii pics
- Fixed duplicate comments
- Fixed .add_item not being defined
- Fixed voice files not being defined
- Fixed whats_new causing a crash
College Kings - The Complete Season update for 17 May 2023
[1.3.6] Patch Notes
