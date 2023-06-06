 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky update for 6 June 2023

Fix for the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ CPUs

Share · View all patches · Build 11252725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update in the renderers initialization sequence to address issue with freezing the game on computers powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors running on Windows 11.

Changed files in this update

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky Multi-Patch Depot 20518
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link