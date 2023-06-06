Minor update in the renderers initialization sequence to address issue with freezing the game on computers powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors running on Windows 11.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat update for 6 June 2023
Fix for the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ CPUs
