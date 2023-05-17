 Skip to content

Roguematch : The Extraplanar Invasion update for 17 May 2023

Patch notes for Version 0.1.9

Patch notes for Version 0.1.9

Balance

  • Minotaur, Flamebreath, Flying Fish, and Hidden now display attack telegraphs
  • Balance Match and Shoot 4R pieces (Star and White Cat) no longer target enemies that will be healed by the attack
  • Chaos Pieces can now be matched with Match 5L (all Chaos Pieces get removed)
  • Player will no longer be damaged by Chaos Pieces if matched diagonally from the player

Polish

  • Returning back to the campsite in the middle of the run will now display the results screen instead of immediately loading the campsite

Bugfix

  • Bugfix for expertises disappearing from player inventory if player reloads autosave
  • Bugfix for vfx not appearing properly on players and enemies after Version 0.1.8
  • Bugfix for game hanging if player matches Chaos Pieces and Match 5L under certain circumstances

