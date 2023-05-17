 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 17 May 2023

1.10b hotfix 6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhancements to Modding Support: Mods will now automatically load before server connection. Please note that a game restart is required prior to the first join
  • Disassembly Machine Update: Adjusted the collision box to enable placement on water platforms
  • Sauna and Greenhouse Adjustments: We've reduced the collision sizes of both sauna and greenhouse to simplify their placement
  • Mailbox Fix: Resolved an issue causing mailboxes to display the building area
  • Greenhouse Duplication Glitch: Rectified the greenhouse duplication bug
  • Player Vendor Buying Code Overhaul: We've reworked the player vendor buying code to prevent the incorrect or duplicate purchase of items from player vendors

