- Enhancements to Modding Support: Mods will now automatically load before server connection. Please note that a game restart is required prior to the first join
- Disassembly Machine Update: Adjusted the collision box to enable placement on water platforms
- Sauna and Greenhouse Adjustments: We've reduced the collision sizes of both sauna and greenhouse to simplify their placement
- Mailbox Fix: Resolved an issue causing mailboxes to display the building area
- Greenhouse Duplication Glitch: Rectified the greenhouse duplication bug
- Player Vendor Buying Code Overhaul: We've reworked the player vendor buying code to prevent the incorrect or duplicate purchase of items from player vendors
Longvinter update for 17 May 2023
1.10b hotfix 6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
- Loading history…
Experimental depot Depot 1635452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update