Mr. Usui, the "Virtual E Gamer," the streamer with the deepest connection to the virtual great spiritual world in Japan, will appear as a weapon in the work.

The performance is relatively straightforward, so please try it out.

If you play HAZAMA_QUEEN, you all know Virtual Good Gamer,

If you do not play HAZAMA_QUEEN, you may also see this page, so please watch the video below to learn more about Virtual Good Gamer.