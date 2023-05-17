 Skip to content

Figure Workshop update for 17 May 2023

Added support for VPD pose files and optimized POSE creation steps

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Pose creation step has been adjusted. In addition to the default 10 original POSEs, POSEs can be created by importing a vpd file,or using the original motion capture method.

(The original 'Motion' button has been adjusted to 'POSE' ->'Create' ->'VMD Capture')
The saved POSE can be reused for other model.

Add expression preset


There are three eye expression presets (the second and third are only applicable to some MMD models),and three mouth shape presets , which allow you to set commonly used expressions with one click.

Fixed a bug where the actual effect did not match the expression settings.

