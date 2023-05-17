Patch for touch screen enabled computers where mouse did not work.
Klondike Solitaire Collection update for 17 May 2023
Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Klondike Solitaire Collection Windows Depot 1337842
Klondike Solitaire Collection Linux Depot 1337843
Changed files in this update