There’s going to be a planned upcoming price cut that I’ve been meaning to do for a while now, will go into effect once the sale has finished. Also gave me an excuse to add/change a couple of things around :>

Implemented a new mid-credit scene. Originally wanted to create the extra ending back in mid development but opted out due to how dark and ambiguous it was, definitely adds an extra layer to the events of the game. Hope people love it as much as I do :D

Consequently as a side effect of the mid credit scene, I did have to change one crucial detail in the ending sequence for it to fit better. With the confusing “Two years ago?” being switched to “One year later?” the meaning of scene hasn’t changed just the time period, plus it’s less confusing.

The Head teacher in the school level now appears in other areas whilst playing as Jake. Wanted to make it look like she was hunting the player, rather than hanging outside the laundry room the whole time

Reduced the head teachers HP a little bit more.

Reworded ten pieces of dialogue to clarify some plot points better.

Cut the delay before pressing E to finish sentences in cut scenes from 30 frames down to 1 frame. Really helpful for fast readers and people replaying the game again.

Added an extra enemy in the Church, nightclub, park and news station sections of the game.

Added ten handgun ammo to Chloe’s inventory before escaping to the Church.

Fixed some wall clipping in the hospital.