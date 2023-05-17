The Zealot Vanity Bundle is here! This brand-new premiere bundle is available to buy now, and includes a full costume set along with the Cursed Hound Mount Skin for your Direwolf base mount.

This bundle will give your character the chilling aura of a fanatical follower of Morgana. With deathly pale skin shrouded by a dark hood, and metallic protrusions giving off a demonic, red glow, you’ll embody the dark arts practiced by those who reject knightly virtue. The bundle also includes the equally chilling Cursed Hound Mount Skin, with blood-red patches and a hefty, iron bridle.

The Zealot bundle includes the following vanity skins, which work on male and female characters alike:

* Zealot's Hood

Zealot's Harness

Zealot's Shoes

Zealot's Cape

Cursed Hound

As with past bundles, you can use all costume and mount skins with all characters on your account, on both servers, and they are never lost or destroyed. All items will be unlocked in the ingame "Appearance" menu after purchase, and if you're planning to try out the new gender change option introduced with the Knightfall patch, don't worry: vanity skins persist and adjust to a character's new gender.

Grab this premiere bundle today and become a disciple of darkness!