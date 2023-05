New Map: Disco Cosmo

Share · View all patches · Build 11252494 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Our latest map is now live! Race across a disused radar disc and survive traps and rivals alike! Check out the reveal below!

Let us know what you think!

Find us here;

Twitter Link: https://twitter.com/JectedRivals

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/@JectedRivals

Discord Link: [discord.gg/JectedRivals](discord.gg/JectedRivals)

TikTok Link: https://www.tiktok.com/@JectedRivals

Twitch Link: https://www.twitch.tv/JectedRivals

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/JectedRivals/

Facebook Link: https://facebook.com/JectedRivals