Update 2.0: Create Your Own Personal Hell in the Enforcer Edition

Alongside our current “Escape the Maze” mode, we’ve added two new gameplay modes for those of you who want a dash more (or a dash less) carnage in their infernal soup.

Speedrun Mode

For those of you who yearn to dash and tear your way through demons at a record pace, we’ve added a Speedrun Mode. Unleash your inner run-and-gunslinger and take on each of the Guardians in their own gauntlet. Challenge your friends or even the entire Scathe Discord community to speedrun competitions. Do you have what it takes to set a new record time?

Arcade Mode

If you’re looking for a more zen experience as you battle your way through the legions of the damned, we’ve added an Arcade Mode, a stripped back version of Scathe where all you need to do is focus on killing as many enemies as possible to pump up your score. Keep your trigger finger itchy and your legs moving to snag that top score!

Scathe now features even more modifiers, so you can totally customize your experience:

Weapon of Choice - You can now start your game with every weapon and every spell available thanks to our All Weapons modifier. Cut out the search time and blast IN to your enemies with a full arsenal.

Can’t Touch Me - Enjoy feeling untouchable with the Invincibility modifier. Now you can slice your way through demons without fear!

Demonize with Demon Eyes - Tear through your enemies like paper with the Constant Demon Mode modifier.

Live Fast, Die Never - You can forget about checkpoints and collecting extra lives with the Infinite Lives modifier. Toggle this on and you’ll just respawn wherever you were when you died.

The More, the Murderier - Select the Demon Overload modifier and get ready for the challenge of your (probably quite short) life. Think of it as Scathe: Now With MORE Demons!

PandAMMOnium - Forget about ammo pickups and shoot to your heart’s content with the Infinite Ammo modifier.

We’ve also made a few quality of life improvements, such as:

Dash killing demons will now provide a small health gain.

The Hell Hammer will now vent off a little bit of steam after every clip to provide a break in firing (and give it a much needed break).

Brand new firing audio for the Hell Hammer - bringing more boom to the room!

Head bob now defaults to zero for a more retro feel.

Landing a headshot will now provide you with some extra ammo as a well-earned reward.

AI spawn rates and timeouts have been improved in barrier sections.

Fleshies and other ball-type enemies now drop ammo on death.

Collision has been removed on multiple props in zones for a smoother movement experience.

A bridge has been added to Oxide’s zone to help prevent players from falling into lava.

And squashed a few more bugs:

Swarm AI no longer stops moving if only one section of it remains.

Huge improvements to AI spawning so they don’t spawn too close. This excludes arenas and barrier sections.

Toned down the joypad vibration when fighting the enemy Sledge.

Fixed multiple areas where AI could become stuck.

Misaligned walls in three zones have been correctly aligned.

Fixed bridges that would fail to descend correctly when all Demons were eliminated.

Fixed the issue where the joypad prompt would remain static on the screen after losing your last life and disconnecting.

Jitters should no longer submerge into the ground in a specific zone after spawning.

Thank you once again to all of the community members who submitted bug reports and we hope you enjoy the shiny new Enforcer Edition of Scathe 🤘

