Fixes
• Fixed issue with some weapon skins not showing for Player in Online Mode
• Fix issue with Player sometimes spawning out of the map in Online Mode
• Fixed issue with ‘Sk8rboi’ weapon having a slower fire rate whilst aiming down
sight
• Fixed issue with ‘Downed’ UI icon randomly appearing above player in Online
Mode
• Fixed issue with ‘Shadow Monster’ hit boxes not always working in Tutorial
Stuffed update for 18 May 2023
Patch #6 - Build 0.12.02
Fixes
