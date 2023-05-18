Stack Masters Has Liftoff!

It's time. The 1.0 build of Stack Masters is officially live and all the leaderboards have been wiped.

New challengers have arrived. Who will claim and hold the new world records?

How To Get Your Levels Added To The Main Campaign:

First, welcome to all the new challengers.

Stack Masters is all about community involvement both now and in the future. Your first step will likely be to work your way through the main campaign and add your name to as many leaderboards as possible, but many of you will also enjoy creating new levels with the live in-game level editor. The most popular levels will then be considered for inclusion into the main campaign over the coming weeks.

As you progress through the game you will unlock new level categories including the Community Selection categories. There are currently three of these, and the first two already have a selection of levels made by the beta test community, but there's room for plenty more.



If making levels isn't your thing, don't forget to explore and download what everyone else is making. You can access and play levels on the Steam Workshop via the Custom Levels section of the Main Menu but be warned that Workshop levels may contain spoilers for features and game mechanics that you haven't yet unlocked in the campaign.

Oh, and don't forget to give a thumbs up to the Workshop levels you enjoy.

Thanks To All The Beta Testers

Thanks so much to the everyone who played a part in the alpha and beta testing! Your help was invaluable.

The game wouldn't be what it is today without you guys. Thanks for your tireless help, playtesting streams, suggestions, and never ending support and encouragement. I hope the game is as successful as you expect it to be. ❤