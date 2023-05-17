 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sole Saga update for 17 May 2023

Update v0.11.7b and v0.12.0a (Open Beta)

Share · View all patches · Build 11252224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Sole Survivors,
Today we bring you an update for both main and open beta branch.

Update v0.11.7b - Main

Re-roll is now updated to the main branch, both in the level up reward and Goddess totem reward selection.

Although, RNG is not perfect but it should help you to easily build up your favourite build. We plan to update game RNG later.

We also extend the length of all in-game BGM to reduce repetitive feeling.

Update v0.12.0a - Open beta

This open beta update is the most wanted feature based on feedback, Weapon targeting system is separated from moving direction.

You can control weapon direction by using aimming direction key on Keyboard, Mouse or Right analog stick on your game controller.

Summoning a magic weapon is now bound to the summon button. You need to hold the "summon button" to summon the weapon

You can rebind all keys at the setting menu.

To join the Open beta testing please follow the step from the link below
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6083844525370723753

Right now we are working hard to make Sole Saga a better game. We hope that we could update the new contents soon, please stay tune with us

If you have any suggestion or feedback, do not hesitate to contact us.
Discord
Dissustions

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2027972 Depot 2027972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2027973 Depot 2027973
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link