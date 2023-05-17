Update v0.11.7b and v0.12.0a (Open Beta)

Share · View all patches · Build 11252224 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 11:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello Sole Survivors,

Today we bring you an update for both main and open beta branch.

Re-roll is now updated to the main branch, both in the level up reward and Goddess totem reward selection.



Although, RNG is not perfect but it should help you to easily build up your favourite build. We plan to update game RNG later.

We also extend the length of all in-game BGM to reduce repetitive feeling.

This open beta update is the most wanted feature based on feedback, Weapon targeting system is separated from moving direction.

You can control weapon direction by using aimming direction key on Keyboard, Mouse or Right analog stick on your game controller.



Summoning a magic weapon is now bound to the summon button. You need to hold the "summon button" to summon the weapon



You can rebind all keys at the setting menu.

To join the Open beta testing please follow the step from the link below

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6083844525370723753

Right now we are working hard to make Sole Saga a better game. We hope that we could update the new contents soon, please stay tune with us

If you have any suggestion or feedback, do not hesitate to contact us.

