戦場のフーガ update for 13 June 2023

Announcing Patch 1.51 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Patch Notes (Version 1.51)
・Fixed some SE and voices
・Improved the UI on the item trade screen
・Minor bug fixes

We hope this helps improve your Fuga: Melodies of Steel gameplay experience.

