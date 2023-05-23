Version 1.01 Early Access CHANGELOG
- E1M6 added (secret level)
- E1M3 exit area altered/expanded
- E1M3 has now an exit to Secret Level
- New HUD display for pickup messages, consistent with remaining hud elements
- Animated HUD icons when picking up items, gaining health, etc.
- Terminal grammar fixes (and a few other misc edits)
- Updated reflection in terminal background image to match the new character design
- Added a user option for adjusting how far the rifle altfire zooms in
- Added some missing brightmaps for certain textures
- Increased range at which Trepidon sounds are audible
- Increased rotary shotgun damage just a smidge (1-shotting enemies is much more consistent now)
- Increased damage of a certain New Weapon (Available in E1M6)
- Fixed glitchy Sevore movement on Supplice difficulty
- Fixed dynamic armor not being pickupable if at or above 100 plasteel armor
- Fixed sprite billboarding (i.e. columns and trees looking funny when you look straight down)
- Fixed E1M5 black-column bug
- Fixed placeholder playersprites appearing in mirrored floors
- Fixed "undroppable" flag being applied to assault rifle instead of Pilebunker
- Improved Player's Minigun Turret AI
Changed files in this update