Supplice update for 23 May 2023

Version 1.01 Early Access CHANGELOG

  • E1M6 added (secret level)
  • E1M3 exit area altered/expanded
  • E1M3 has now an exit to Secret Level
  • New HUD display for pickup messages, consistent with remaining hud elements
  • Animated HUD icons when picking up items, gaining health, etc.
  • Terminal grammar fixes (and a few other misc edits)
  • Updated reflection in terminal background image to match the new character design
  • Added a user option for adjusting how far the rifle altfire zooms in
  • Added some missing brightmaps for certain textures
  • Increased range at which Trepidon sounds are audible
  • Increased rotary shotgun damage just a smidge (1-shotting enemies is much more consistent now)
  • Increased damage of a certain New Weapon (Available in E1M6)
  • Fixed glitchy Sevore movement on Supplice difficulty
  • Fixed dynamic armor not being pickupable if at or above 100 plasteel armor
  • Fixed sprite billboarding (i.e. columns and trees looking funny when you look straight down)
  • Fixed E1M5 black-column bug
  • Fixed placeholder playersprites appearing in mirrored floors
  • Fixed "undroppable" flag being applied to assault rifle instead of Pilebunker
  • Improved Player's Minigun Turret AI

