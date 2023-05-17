"On Fire" Update is OUT NOW!

Greetings Builders!
A new update is available for Highrise City. A really lit one this time. Yes, that is indeed a reference to one of the most obvious changes. Buildings can now catch fire so better make sure to build some fire stations. All buildings which do not have a firestation within reach have a certain chance each week to go up in flames - and yes, they can burn down.
We have, once more, worked a lot on performance. Internal tests have shown that now especially bigger cities are 75% more performant. This also means that we could increase the visibility of cars when zooming out. Same for shadows. Oh. Shadows. These we have also reworked and aren't as harsh anymore.
There is now a blue print mode in the game. If you create zones and hold the left mouse button, zones do not get created automatically anymore. They will start being used once you do not press the button anymore - if you right click however, you can still cancel what you did.
We have also replaced the main menu. We really hope you enjoy the changes as it looks way more professional now and replaced the previous structure which was more or less build with functionality only in mind. The new one is still work in progress but you'll get the idea.
Full Changelog
- Loading times improved for big cities (3x - 5x times faster)
- Performance increased for bigger cities (between 75 - 107% based on internal tests for a 2.7 million city)
- Cars are visibile from higher zooms as well
- Increased number of cars
- Tweaked shadows
- Reworked main menu
- Implemented a Blueprint Mode for zones. Hold left mouse button clicked to paint zones. Right click to cancel
- New Icons for Tutorial targets
- Longhaul Vehicles are now driving on the streets
- Green Zones now display the maximum of inhabitants based on the satisfaction level of the people
- Reduced incomes form living and office zones slightly
- Impact of taxes on satisfaction has been increased
- If the game is in full screen mode the mouse stays in viewport
- Fixed a crashbug which sometimes appeared when creating 3D objects
- Implemented new ingame hints
- Highlighting buildings with the mouse visually improved
- Tweaked the garbage zone mesh
- Reduced cost of spices. Increased selling price
- While being in decoration mode the scaling of models is now set to ScaleLook automatically
- Increased the production rate of the small wood cutter
- Increased the production of sawmills
- Productivity of buildings gets now displayed over time (visually)
- Carriers and Garbage collectors now use workers
- The radius of carriers and garbage collectors now gets displayed when you build them
- Moved unlokcing of the court and laws to a later milestone
- Filter for energy when building a new power plant is now displayed correctly (noise, pollution)
- Farms are now included into the terrain better
- New 3D model for garbage zones added
- Incrased reach of fire and police stations
- Nearly all buildings now need a fire and a police station nearby. If there is now firestation, buildings can burn down. If there is no police, the maximum usage of a building gets reduced due to crime
- Around farms there are now small trees
- Fixed some text-breaks
- Lots of buildings have now more trees
- Fixed an error which displayed errors in graphs after loading a savegame
- A very rare bug which prevented the game from saving for some has been fixed
- Productivity has been improved for industry buildings
- Increased number of starting ressources
- Fixed typos in English and German
