"On Fire" Update is OUT NOW!

A new update is available for Highrise City. A really lit one this time. Yes, that is indeed a reference to one of the most obvious changes. Buildings can now catch fire so better make sure to build some fire stations. All buildings which do not have a firestation within reach have a certain chance each week to go up in flames - and yes, they can burn down.

We have, once more, worked a lot on performance. Internal tests have shown that now especially bigger cities are 75% more performant. This also means that we could increase the visibility of cars when zooming out. Same for shadows. Oh. Shadows. These we have also reworked and aren't as harsh anymore.

There is now a blue print mode in the game. If you create zones and hold the left mouse button, zones do not get created automatically anymore. They will start being used once you do not press the button anymore - if you right click however, you can still cancel what you did.

We have also replaced the main menu. We really hope you enjoy the changes as it looks way more professional now and replaced the previous structure which was more or less build with functionality only in mind. The new one is still work in progress but you'll get the idea.

