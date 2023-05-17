 Skip to content

No Ghost in Sky Elevator update for 17 May 2023

Fixed update (Ver. 1.01.01)

Thanks for your help!
One serious bug was found and fixed.
Under certain conditions, the progress of the game would stop in rare cases.

Also, we have added some direction in some endings.

🌱If you notice anything else, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Please contact us at the community bulletin board, official e-mail address, or Twitter!
Bulletin board: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2412050/discussions/

Email: midoriko.games@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GamesMidoriko

Changed files in this update

