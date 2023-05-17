Fixed update (Ver. 1.01.01)

Share · View all patches · Build 11251948 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 10:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for your help!

One serious bug was found and fixed.

Under certain conditions, the progress of the game would stop in rare cases.

Also, we have added some direction in some endings.

🌱If you notice anything else, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Please contact us at the community bulletin board, official e-mail address, or Twitter!

Bulletin board: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2412050/discussions/

Email: midoriko.games@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GamesMidoriko