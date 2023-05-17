- Add the language "Traditional Chinese"
- Add a language switch button in the settings screen
- Fix the bug that the rightmost relic cannot be selected in online mode
僵尸塔防(Zombie Defence TD) update for 17 May 2023
2023/5/17 Regular Updates:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2168591 Depot 2168591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update