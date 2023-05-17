 Skip to content

僵尸塔防(Zombie Defence TD) update for 17 May 2023

2023/5/17 Regular Updates:

Share · View all patches · Build 11251764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add the language "Traditional Chinese"
  2. Add a language switch button in the settings screen
  3. Fix the bug that the rightmost relic cannot be selected in online mode

