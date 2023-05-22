Ravenswatch Patch note - Version 0.12.01

Greetings, Ravens!

Our team has been working on optimizing Ravenswatch's Online experience for the last couple of weeks and this patch should help players that have encountered issues while playing in co-op. Check the patch note down below for additional information.

Stay tuned for the Geppetto Update, coming out later this month on May 31st!

Learn more about what's coming next in our previous post.

:: Patch note - Version 0.12.01 ::

While this patch is not a miraculous fix for all the Online issues, it should still help players to have a smoother co-op experience overall. We are still working on fixes and optimizations and will continue to do so throughout the development of Ravenswatch in Early Access. Thank you to everyone that has shared their issues with us, your reports help us greatly while trying to resolve them. We will track the results of this patch to see what can still be improved while working on other online fixes as well.

Fixed bugs

Network issues:

Desynch issues: Desynch issues have been limited and dramatic desynchronizations should be less frequent.

Note: Though the Desynch issues still remain as it is a core problem of the online architecture of the game, we have pushed numerous fixes that should prevent vast delays from happening for some players. The issue can still be present depending on the internet connection between the host and peers.

You can now check the quality of the internet connection of all the players by pressing Esc/Start. Screenshotting this menu while encountering Desynch issues and sharing it with us on our Discord server will help us in resolving this issue. Play with more than 4 players: Fixed an issue where it was possible to play with more than 4 players (sorry, hehe)

+ Spreading across the map: We have made adjustments so that being spread across the map should now be a smoother experience

Grimoire of Monsters: Fixed the issue where Grimoires were not lootable after completing the activity

Fixed the issue where Grimoires were not lootable after completing the activity Early Access message: The Early Access message appearing at the end of each run has been moved to appear only at the end of a run in Nightmare 9

Note: The message appearing at the end of each successful run, no matter what Nightmare level you were on, was confusing for players and let them believe that they had reached the end of the Early Access content, although more characters, upgrades, magical objects, and Nightmare difficulties were not unlocked.

Known issues

Some codes don't generate in the lobby, preventing people from playing in Co-op

Intangible enemies on 3/4 multiplayer

Random crash occurring during the Master Nightmare boss fight

Projectiles from Heroes or enemies go through slopes

Snake Nightmares can teleport outside of the Tumor or Grimoire challenges

Play with the same characters in co-op (2 Scarlets, 4 Aladdins…)

On Steam deck, some attack signals are not displayed

Various localization issues

:: Early Access Roadmap ::

The next content update in line is the Geppetto Update, set to release on May 31st! Check the visual down below to this what's coming, or watch the reveal teaser here.

:: Fan arts ::

Thank you all for the warm welcome for Ravenswatch's Early access and for sharing your artwork!



By @Janfon1

By @DungeonGaro

By @RaaziaArt

- The Passtech Team