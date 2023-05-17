Patch notes 2023-05-17 (Experimental)

Hi everyone!
Has anyone ordered a fresh batch of fixes?
Quality of Life & UI
- District Crossing now has an extra UI element that lets you instantly see what is imported and what is not.
- Updated the distribution UI once again.
- Made some minor UI tweaks.
Audio
- Most UI sounds are now mono.
Misc.
- Fences of different types built on adjacent tiles now stay separated instead of clustering. This includes setups such as two fences forming parallel lines.
Bug fixes
- Mechanical Water Pump no longer consumes energy when not working.
- Fixed a bug that delayed refreshing the Settlement Panel content after selecting a different district.
- Fixed an incorrect size of the Starting Location in the Map Editor.
- Fixed a bug with Underground Piles tearing the maps apart.
Changed depots in development branch