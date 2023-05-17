 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 17 May 2023

Patch notes 2023-05-17 (Experimental)

Patch notes 2023-05-17 (Experimental)

Build 11251505

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

Has anyone ordered a fresh batch of fixes?

Quality of Life & UI

  • District Crossing now has an extra UI element that lets you instantly see what is imported and what is not.
  • Updated the distribution UI once again.
  • Made some minor UI tweaks.

Audio

  • Most UI sounds are now mono.

Misc.

  • Fences of different types built on adjacent tiles now stay separated instead of clustering. This includes setups such as two fences forming parallel lines.

Bug fixes

  • Mechanical Water Pump no longer consumes energy when not working.
  • Fixed a bug that delayed refreshing the Settlement Panel content after selecting a different district.
  • Fixed an incorrect size of the Starting Location in the Map Editor.
  • Fixed a bug with Underground Piles tearing the maps apart.

Changed depots in development branch

