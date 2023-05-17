 Skip to content

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 17 May 2023

patch note May.17.2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized departure prompt and added settings to enable or disable pop-up windows.
Fix database errors。

