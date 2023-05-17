Hello,
this is update 171.
This is another bugfix update.
What's new?
Changed: Banned Forbidden Fruit / Spiked Necklace combination because of imbalance.
Changed: Reduced Soul Chest max amount to 5 in Tavern 2.
Fixed: Dog fleas can target cards with 0 strength.
Fixed: Blood Rush 3 does not recognized Massive Mug.
Fixed: In Challenge mode Mogor guards can crash the game when playing in Tavern difficulty above 5.
Have you reviewed the game yet? (It really helps 😏)
Cheers!
🍻
