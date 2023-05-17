 Skip to content

Card Crawl Adventure update for 17 May 2023

Update: 171

Share · View all patches · Build 11251175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

this is update 171.

This is another bugfix update.

What's new?

Changed: Banned Forbidden Fruit / Spiked Necklace combination because of imbalance.
Changed: Reduced Soul Chest max amount to 5 in Tavern 2.
Fixed: Dog fleas can target cards with 0 strength.
Fixed: Blood Rush 3 does not recognized Massive Mug.
Fixed: In Challenge mode Mogor guards can crash the game when playing in Tavern difficulty above 5.

Patchnotes history.

Have you reviewed the game yet? (It really helps 😏)

Cheers!

🍻

