Share · View all patches · Build 11251175 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 07:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

this is update 171.

This is another bugfix update.

What's new?

Changed: Banned Forbidden Fruit / Spiked Necklace combination because of imbalance.

Changed: Reduced Soul Chest max amount to 5 in Tavern 2.

Fixed: Dog fleas can target cards with 0 strength.

Fixed: Blood Rush 3 does not recognized Massive Mug.

Fixed: In Challenge mode Mogor guards can crash the game when playing in Tavern difficulty above 5.

Patchnotes history.

Have you reviewed the game yet? (It really helps 😏)

Cheers!

🍻